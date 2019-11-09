Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Assumption of Our Lady Church
Piti
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Yamanaka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Aquiningoc Yamanaka


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet Aquiningoc Yamanaka Obituary
(April 4, 1961 - November 1, 2019) of Mangilao, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being offered Monday through Saturday at 6:00 pm, followed by holy rosary at the Assumption of Our Lady Church in Piti and will end on Sunday, November 10th. Sunday rosary will be held at 6:00 pm. Last respects will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at Assumption of Our Lady Church in Piti with public viewing from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm. Interment will take place at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -