(April 4, 1961 - November 1, 2019) of Mangilao, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being offered Monday through Saturday at 6:00 pm, followed by holy rosary at the Assumption of Our Lady Church in Piti and will end on Sunday, November 10th. Sunday rosary will be held at 6:00 pm. Last respects will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at Assumption of Our Lady Church in Piti with public viewing from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm. Interment will take place at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019