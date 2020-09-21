1/2
Jasmine Melinda Erickson Salas
1988 - 2020
(November 18, 1988 - September 7, 2020) "Jasmina/Jazz" of Asan, Jasmine was called to her heavenly home at the age of 31... Due to the pandemic uprise, Immediate family services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:30am at Ada's Mortuary followed by burial at Pigo Cemetery. Livestream for the public will be available on www.adasmortuary.com. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follows COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and use of face masks.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Service
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Ada's Mortuary
