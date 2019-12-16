|
(September 7, 1994 – December 3, 2019) Fondly known as "Jay" or "Boboy", Familian "Robat" / "Bado" / "Amuska" of Yigo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 25. Funeral will be held on December 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo from 9:00am – 11:30am. Mass of Christan Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019