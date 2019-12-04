|
(July 28, 1959 - November 21, 2019) Familian "Robat" / "Sarasa" / "Omu" / "Baliga" ~ Fondly known as "Janet" of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 60… Last Respects for Jeanette will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Victory Chapel in Yigo. Services will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019