Familian Te' yan Lala (Born: October 13, 1953 Died: May 25, 2020) Rosaries for Jeanne are being held via Zoom at 7pm, nightly until June 4th. Meeting ID: 729 5046 3638; Password: 7XJKKj Funeral services for Jeanne will be held Friday, June 5th at Ada's Mortuary from 9am to 11:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago, with burial to follow. Un Dangkulo' Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase. Tony, Kin & Jea.