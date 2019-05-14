Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
Interment
Following Services
Guam Memorial Park in Leyang
Barrigada
Jericho Zion Sacayan David


Jericho Zion Sacayan David Obituary
(November 14, 2014 - May 7, 2019) Also know as "Zion" or "Mr. Z" of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 4. Rosary is being said at the David's Residence #114 Mangga Court, Dededo Kaiser… Last Respects for Jericho will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9am to 1pm at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 14, 2019
