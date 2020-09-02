(October 15, 1969 - August 22, 2020) Formerly of Umatac, Guam was called to be with his Maker, Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 50... An intimate celebration of his life will be held on September 19, 2020 at 4232 A Malae Street Lihue, HI 96766. We have been deeply touched and strengthened in this challenging time, and would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to family and friends, Safari Helicopters, Pacific American Lumber, and Calvary Chapel Honolulu. Special mahalo to Tiffany Ann Kanahele and Valerie Ponialoha Kahale. Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home (808) 245-3661.