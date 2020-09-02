1/1
Jesse Quidachay Santiago
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(October 15, 1969 - August 22, 2020) Formerly of Umatac, Guam was called to be with his Maker, Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 50... An intimate celebration of his life will be held on September 19, 2020 at 4232 A Malae Street Lihue, HI 96766. We have been deeply touched and strengthened in this challenging time, and would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to family and friends, Safari Helicopters, Pacific American Lumber, and Calvary Chapel Honolulu. Special mahalo to Tiffany Ann Kanahele and Valerie Ponialoha Kahale. Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home (808) 245-3661.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
4716 Maalo Rd
Lihue, HI 96766
(808) 245-3661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved