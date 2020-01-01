|
We, the family of the late Jesse Toves Terlaje, better known as "Uncle Jess/Boong", would like to invite all family and friends in celebration of his One Year Anniversary since his passing. Rosaries will be prayed at the residence of Jesse and Rosemarie C. Terlaje Hse. # 255 As Ramon Road, Camp Witek Yona, Guam from January 1, 2020 through January 9, 2020 at 6:30PM. Final rosary will be prayed on January 9, 2020 at 6:30PM. Mass Intentions and Eucharist Celebration for Uncle Jess will be on January 10, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona at 6:00PM. Dinner will immediately follow at the Terlaje Residence.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020