Services
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
FD Boys Chapel
Mangilao
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
Jesus Atoigue Cruz Obituary
(December 28, 1945 - February 25, 2019) "Uncle Chu"/"Jess", Familian "Lazaro" of Mangilao , was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 73. He was born on December 28, 1945 and passed away on February 25, 2019. Rosary is being prayed each evening at 7:00 p.m. at the FD Boys Chapel in Mangilao. Last Respects for Jesus will be held on Tuesday , March 12 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and concluding at 12:30 p.m. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 11, 2019
