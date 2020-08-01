1/2
Jesus Barcinas Yamanaka
1929 - 2020
(February 27, 1929 - July 25, 2020) Jesus Barcinas Yamanaka ~ "Chu" of Piti was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 91. Nightly rosary is being held at the family residence at 131 Masso Court, Piti at 6:30 p.m. Last respects for Jesus will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Guam Veteran's Chapel in Piti. Mass begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Rosary
06:30 PM
at the family residence
AUG
2
Rosary
06:00 PM
at the family residence
AUG
3
Rosary
06:00 PM
at the family residence
AUG
4
Rosary
06:00 PM
at the family residence
AUG
5
Rosary
06:00 PM
at the family residence
AUG
6
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Guam Veteran's Chapel
