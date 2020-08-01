(February 27, 1929 - July 25, 2020) Jesus Barcinas Yamanaka ~ "Chu" of Piti was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 91. Nightly rosary is being held at the family residence at 131 Masso Court, Piti at 6:30 p.m. Last respects for Jesus will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Guam Veteran's Chapel in Piti. Mass begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.