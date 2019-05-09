Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Toto
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Toto
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Toto
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Toto
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Toto
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Toto
Memorial Mass
Sunday, May 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Toto
Jesus Rojas Hernandez Obituary
(December 27, 1946 - May 1, 2019) "Chulang" - "Chu" - "Jess", Familian "Nandez" Of Toto, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 72. Mass of lntention is being offered at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Last Respects for Jesus will be held on Saturday, May 11th from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 9, 2019
