(December 27, 1946 - May 1, 2019) "Chulang" - "Chu" - "Jess", Familian "Nandez" Of Toto, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 72. Mass of lntention is being offered at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Last Respects for Jesus will be held on Saturday, May 11th from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 9, 2019