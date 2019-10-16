Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Ignacio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus Santos Ignacio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jesus Santos Ignacio Obituary
(Familian "Paeng", "Bibic", "Leoncio") Also known as "Papa Chu" of Dededo was called to his eternal rest at the age of 87 years… Family Viewing will be held on Wed., Oct. 16th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Last Respects for Jesus will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now