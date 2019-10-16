|
(Familian "Paeng", "Bibic", "Leoncio") Also known as "Papa Chu" of Dededo was called to his eternal rest at the age of 87 years… Family Viewing will be held on Wed., Oct. 16th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Last Respects for Jesus will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019