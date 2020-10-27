(September 11, 1927 - October 7, 2020) Also known as "Pete" of Barrigada, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 93... Last Respects for Jildo will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and concluding at 11:00 a.m. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park Cemetery in Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.