Jildo Peter DeNorcey
1927 - 2020
(September 11, 1927 - October 7, 2020) Also known as "Pete" of Barrigada, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 93... Last Respects for Jildo will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and concluding at 11:00 a.m. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park Cemetery in Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
