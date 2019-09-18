|
(November 20, 1953 - September. 10, 2019) of Agat, fondly known as "Kin", "KinAnnie" Familian Sungot/Liberato passed away in Marysville, California. Mass of Intentions and rosary are being offered at 6:00 p.m. until Thursday, September 19 at Sta. Barbara Catholic Church, lower level. On the 9th night, Thursday, Sept. 19, refreshments will be served at the Dededo Senior Center immediately after the rosary. Last respects will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of Assumption in Piti. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment Services to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Garden on the Mount, Windward Hills, Yona.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019