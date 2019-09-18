Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Sta. Barbara Catholic Church, lower level
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Sta. Barbara Catholic Church, lower level
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Sta. Barbara Catholic Church, lower level
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Dededo Senior Center
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Church of Our Lady of Assumption
Piti
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Our Lady of Assumption
Piti
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joaquin Salas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joaquin Alig Salas


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joaquin Alig Salas Obituary
(November 20, 1953 - September. 10, 2019) of Agat, fondly known as "Kin", "KinAnnie" Familian Sungot/Liberato passed away in Marysville, California. Mass of Intentions and rosary are being offered at 6:00 p.m. until Thursday, September 19 at Sta. Barbara Catholic Church, lower level. On the 9th night, Thursday, Sept. 19, refreshments will be served at the Dededo Senior Center immediately after the rosary. Last respects will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of Assumption in Piti. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment Services to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Garden on the Mount, Windward Hills, Yona.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now