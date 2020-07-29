(December 5, 1942 - July 17, 2020) Familian Golo - United States Air Force Veteran ~ Fondly known as "Uncle Kin", of Barrigada was called to his new life at the age of 77 years old... Funeral and Last Respects for Joaquin will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:30AM at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Interment services will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.