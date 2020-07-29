1/1
Joaquin Borja Cepeda
1942 - 2020
(December 5, 1942 - July 17, 2020) Familian Golo - United States Air Force Veteran ~ Fondly known as "Uncle Kin", of Barrigada was called to his new life at the age of 77 years old... Funeral and Last Respects for Joaquin will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:30AM at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Interment services will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

View the ad as it appeared in print.



Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
San Vicente Church
JUL
31
Interment
Guam Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
