(September 28, 1964 – August 06, 2020) "Kin / Dindo" Of Dededo, Joaquin was called to his heavenly home at the age of 55... Immediate Family services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9:00am - 12:00pm. Livestream for the public will be available on www.adasmortuary.com. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and use of face masks. Limited to 10 people at a time.