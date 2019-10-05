|
(July 3, 1931 - September 28, 2019) "Johnny" Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 88. Mass of Intention and Rosary are being offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo as follows: Saturday, October 5th rosary at 6 p.m. followed by mass at 7 p.m.; Sunday, October 6th mass at 6 p.m. an rosary at 7 p.m. Last Respects for Joaquin will be held on Tuesday, October 8th from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019