Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:15 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
8:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Joaquin Pangelinan Perez Obituary
(August 2, 1946 - October 21, 2019) A.K.A. "Kin Ginza", Familian Kotla/Ginza of of Santa Rita, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 73. Masses are being offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday at 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Rosary is being said nightly at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 6:00 p.m. except on Saturday. Saturday's rosary will be at 4:15 p.m. followed by the Sunday vigil mass. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on October 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
