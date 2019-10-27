(August 2, 1946 - October 21, 2019) A.K.A. "Kin Ginza", Familian Kotla/Ginza of of Santa Rita, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 73. Masses are being offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday at 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Rosary is being said nightly at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 6:00 p.m. except on Saturday. Saturday's rosary will be at 4:15 p.m. followed by the Sunday vigil mass. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on October 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.



