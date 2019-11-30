Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace in Barrigada
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Miguel Church in Talofofo.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
San Miguel Church in Talofofo
Joey Meno Santos Obituary
(September 19, 1970 - November 17, 2019) also known as Sito and PawPaw, Familian Mannok/Pumparu of Talofofo, was called to his eternal rest at the age of 49. Rosary is being said nightly at 7:00pm at 324 Ernest P. Santos St., Talofofo, Guam 96915 and will end on December 4, 2019. Family Viewing may be paid from 10am-12pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace in Barrigada. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9am-11:30am at San Miguel Church in Talofofo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Interment Services will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Nimitz.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019
