|
|
(September 19, 1970 - November 17, 2019) also known as Sito and PawPaw, Familian Mannok/Pumparu of Talofofo, was called to his eternal rest at the age of 49. Rosary is being said nightly at 7:00pm at 324 Ernest P. Santos St., Talofofo, Guam 96915 and will end on December 4, 2019. Family Viewing may be paid from 10am-12pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace in Barrigada. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9am-11:30am at San Miguel Church in Talofofo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Interment Services will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Nimitz.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019