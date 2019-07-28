|
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (upper level)
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (upper level)
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (Upper level)
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (Upper level)
(August 12, 1941 - July 22, 2019) of Dededo, was called to his eternal rest at the age of 77. Mass of Intentions are being offered Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo. Mass on Saturday and Sunday is at 5:00 p.m. (upper level). Nightly rosaries are directly after mass. Last respects for Johannes "Haruo" will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass for a Christian burial at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo at 12:00 p.m. He will then begin his journey back to where his roots began in Palau where he will be laid to rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 28, 2019
