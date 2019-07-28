Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Dededo
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Dededo
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church
Dededo
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Dededo
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Dededo
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Dededo
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (upper level)
Dededo
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (upper level)
Dededo
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Dededo
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Dededo
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Dededo
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Dededo
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Dededo
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (Upper level)
Dededo
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Church (Upper level)
Dededo
Johannes Yada Obituary
(August 12, 1941 - July 22, 2019) of Dededo, was called to his eternal rest at the age of 77. Mass of Intentions are being offered Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo. Mass on Saturday and Sunday is at 5:00 p.m. (upper level). Nightly rosaries are directly after mass. Last respects for Johannes "Haruo" will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass for a Christian burial at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo at 12:00 p.m. He will then begin his journey back to where his roots began in Palau where he will be laid to rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 28, 2019
