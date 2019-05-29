Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Yigo
John Anderson Santos Obituary
(July 9, 1949 - May 11, 2019) Also known as "Johnny'', Familian "Sogue" of Yigo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 69. Mass of Intentions for John will be offered nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo until the funeral. Mass times: Monday - Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturdays 7 p.m. and Sundays 6 p.m. Last Respects for John will be held on Thursday May 30th from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 29, 2019
