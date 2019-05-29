|
|
(July 9, 1949 - May 11, 2019) Also known as "Johnny'', Familian "Sogue" of Yigo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 69. Mass of Intentions for John will be offered nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo until the funeral. Mass times: Monday - Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturdays 7 p.m. and Sundays 6 p.m. Last Respects for John will be held on Thursday May 30th from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 29, 2019