(July 13, 1957 - May 28, 2020) Familian "Daddy" ~ Of Ylig, Yona formerly of Malojloj was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 62... A family funeral will be held on Thursday, June 11th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang - Barrigada. Interment and Final Blessing will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.