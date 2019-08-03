Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
John David Benavente Ishmael Sr.


John David Benavente Ishmael Sr. Obituary
(December 14, 1942 - July 28, 2019) Lovingly known as "John David " or "David", Familian Lili-Balitres Of Dededo, was called to his eternal rest on July 28, 2019 at the age of 76. Mass of intention & rosary are offered Monday-Friday at 6:00 pm at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo (Lower Level), Saturday & Sunday at 5:00pm (Upper Level). Last Respects will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 9:00am -11:30pm at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo (Upper Level). Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00pm. Interment Services will immediately follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada where we will bid him farewell and final rest in peace.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019
