John Garcia Salas
1957 - 2020
(May 2, 1957 - July 2, 2020) Formerly from Barriagda, passed away on July 2, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 63... Daily Massess for John are being offered at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada as follows: Sunday at 10 am., Monday - Friday at 6 pm. and Saturday at 7:15 am. Mass for a Christian Burial is on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Internment follows immediately at 12:15 p.m. at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. For safety reasons, we ask everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and use of face masks.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
06:00 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
06:00 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church
JUL
22
Interment
12:15 PM
Guam Veterans Cemetery
JUL
23
Service
06:00 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
06:00 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
07:15 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
