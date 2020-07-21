(May 2, 1957 - July 2, 2020) Formerly from Barriagda, passed away on July 2, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 63... Daily Massess for John are being offered at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada as follows: Sunday at 10 am., Monday - Friday at 6 pm. and Saturday at 7:15 am. Mass for a Christian Burial is on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Internment follows immediately at 12:15 p.m. at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. For safety reasons, we ask everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and use of face masks.