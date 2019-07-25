Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Interment
Following Services
Guam Veterans Cemetery
Piti
(October 2, 1928 - July 18, 2019) of Santa Rita, was called to his eternal rest at the age of 90. M ass of Intention is offered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., (No Mass on Thursday), Friday at 6:30 a.m., Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Last respects will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 25, 2019
