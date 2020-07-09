1/1
John M. Phillips
On His First Anniversary ~ We invite our relatives and friends to join us in celebrating the Anniversary of our father and grandfather. Mass of Intention is being held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita beginning Friday, July 10, 2020 until Saturday, July 18, 2020... On the final day, Saturday, July 18, 2020, the Anniversary Mass will be celebrated at 7:00 am. Brunch will be held after the mass at the Phillips family home in Santa Rita. Please join us! For safety reasons, we ask everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and use of face masks. Si Yu'os Ma'ase', The Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
07:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
