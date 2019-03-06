Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Our Lady of Purification Church
Maina
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Purification Church
Maina
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Our Lady of Purification Church
Maina
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
Vigil
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
(October 2, 1971 - February 27, 2019) "John Boy" Of Santa Rita passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2019 at the age o f 47. Mass of Intention is offered at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday - 5:00 pm Mass, Wednesday - 6:00 pm Mass. Family Viewing will take place on Friday, March 08, 2019 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana, beginning at 10:00 am -12:00 noon. Last respects will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm. Private cremation will follow.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
