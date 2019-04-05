|
(February 24, 1964 - March 20, 2019) Mass of Intentions (April 1st through April 9th) for John Rupley Dungca of Barrigada, is being said Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Mass on Saturday is being said at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. Last respects for John will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 beginning from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot, Guam. Mass will follow at 12:00 noon. Please join us for his Celebration and New Life. Burial will follow at the Catholic (Pigo) Cemetery, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019