Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church
Ordot
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church
Ordot
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church
Ordot
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church
Ordot
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church
Ordot
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church
Ordot
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
(February 24, 1964 - March 20, 2019) Mass of Intentions (April 1st through April 9th) for John Rupley Dungca of Barrigada, is being said Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Mass on Saturday is being said at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. Last respects for John will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 beginning from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot, Guam. Mass will follow at 12:00 noon. Please join us for his Celebration and New Life. Burial will follow at the Catholic (Pigo) Cemetery, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019
