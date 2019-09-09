Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Saint Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
John Thomas Camacho


John Thomas Camacho Obituary
(March 15, 1953 - August 31, 2019) Masses are offered daily at Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Catholic Church in Tumon. Monday thru Friday 6 pm / Saturday 5:30 pm / Sunday 9 am. Visitation and Last Respects will take place fro m 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass of a Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019
