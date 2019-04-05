|
|
(February 08, 1949 – March 31, 2019) "John" / Familian "Dogie" & "Tiku" Of Dededo, formerly of Yona was called to his eternal rest at the age of 70. Nightly Mass of Intention followed by Rosary is offered at Santa Barbara Church Monday – Friday (April 01-05 & April 08) = 6:00 p.m. / Lower Level Saturday & Sunday (April 06 & 07) = 5:00 p.m. / Upper Level. Last Respects will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 09:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church Upper Level in Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019