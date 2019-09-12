|
We invite our families, relatives and friends to join us in prayers as we celebrate the first anniversary celebration of our loved one into eternal life. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Jude Church in Sinajana beginning Monday, September 9, 2019 and concluding on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. On the final day, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, the Anniversary Mass will be celebrated at 7:00 pm. We invite everyone to join us for dinner after the mass. Kindly join us in prayers. The Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019