Services
153 Chalan Pale Ramon Lagu
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:30 PM
View Map
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:30 PM
View Map
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Rosary
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
View Map
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
View Map
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
View Map
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
View Map
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
(February 9, 1976 - January 6, 2020) "Jojo" of Wusstig Road, Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 43. Mass of Intention and Rosary is being said at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo as follows: Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m., Rosary is being prayed Jan 10th at 7 p.m., Jan 11th at 6 p.m., Jan 12th & 13th at 7 p.m. 9th night will end on Jan 14th at 7 p.m. followed by dinner. Last Respects for Jonathan will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020
