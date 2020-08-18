1/2
Jose Antonio Barcinas Sanchez Jr.
1998 - 2020
(April 15,1998 – August 4, 2020) Downunder Spearfishing / Micronesian Conservation Coalition ~ "sae" / "saesae" Of Malojloj, Inarajan, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 22... Last Respects for Jose will be held on Saturday, August 22nd from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang Barrigada. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Merizo Catholic Cemetery, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest. We are grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and fond memories of the spearfishing adventures shared. Jose's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he knew.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Guam Memorial Park
