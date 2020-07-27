1/2
Jose Castro Borja
1931 - 2020
(October 15, 1931 - July 16, 2020) "Papa Joe" ~ Jose Castro Borja of Baza Gardens, Yona passed away on July 16, 2020 at the age of 88... Masses are held daily until the day of the funeral: Sunday through Friday, 6pm Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica; Saturday, 12:10pm St. Terese Chapel. Last Respects for Papa Joe will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Guam Memorial Park Chapel, Leyang Barrigada, from 9am - 11am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1pm at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica. Papa Joe will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Cemetery. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVI-19 guidelines.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guam Memorial Park Chapel,
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
My condolences to everyone who KNOWS and LOVES Jose. Deskansa pa'go.
Michael Cruz
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
My condolences to the Borja family.
