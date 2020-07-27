(October 15, 1931 - July 16, 2020) "Papa Joe" ~ Jose Castro Borja of Baza Gardens, Yona passed away on July 16, 2020 at the age of 88... Masses are held daily until the day of the funeral: Sunday through Friday, 6pm Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica; Saturday, 12:10pm St. Terese Chapel. Last Respects for Papa Joe will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Guam Memorial Park Chapel, Leyang Barrigada, from 9am - 11am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1pm at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica. Papa Joe will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Cemetery. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVI-19 guidelines.