Jose Chiguina Sanchez
1940 - 2020
(November 29, 1940 - October 6, 2020) Jose Chiguina Sanchez Of Umatac, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 79...Private Funeral Services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at San Dionisio Church, Umatac. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.



Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
October 22, 2020
Condolences to the family, may uncle RIP.
Lola
