(September 27, 1941 - July 23, 2020) Jose D. Rosario of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 78... Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 10:00am – 11:30am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Anthony/St. Victor Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment Services will immediately follow at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.