|
|
(November 30, 1936 - February 11, 2019) Fondly known as: Joe, Boy of Dededo, was called to his eternal rest on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6:00 P.M. at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo, except on Saturday and Sunday, mass will be offered at 5:00 P.M. in the upper level church. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 P.M. Private Cremation Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019