Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Jose E. Gutierrez Jr. Obituary
(November 30, 1936 - February 11, 2019) Fondly known as: Joe, Boy of Dededo, was called to his eternal rest on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6:00 P.M. at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo, except on Saturday and Sunday, mass will be offered at 5:00 P.M. in the upper level church. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 P.M. Private Cremation Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019
