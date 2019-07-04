Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
(lower level)
Dededo
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
(lower level)
Dededo
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
(upper level)
Dededo
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Jose Enrique Sablan Onedera Obituary
(November 29, 1950 - June 26, 2019) Fondly known as "Joe" or "Linguan", Familian "Bali Tres" & "Chode/Chaka" of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 68. Mass of Intention and Rosary is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo as follows: Monday to Thursday, Mass (lower level) at 6:00pm followed by the rosary July 5, 2019, Mass will be held (upper level) at 7:00pm followed by the rosary. Last Respects for Jose will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level), beginning at 9:00 a.m. and will conclude at 12:30 p.m. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 4, 2019
