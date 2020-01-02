|
(October 3, 1935 - December 25, 2019) Also known as "Joe", Familian "Bonik" of Yona was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 84. Mass of Intentions are being offered Monday through Saturday at 7:00 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Mass on Sunday is being offered at 8:00 a.m. Rosary are being said nightly at 7:00 pm. at the residence of John and Deanna Tenorio at #320 Sister Mary Eucharia Drive, Yona. Last Respects for Jose will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020