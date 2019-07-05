Resources
Jose Francisco Blas Jr. In Memoriam
We, the family, would like to invite our family and friends to join us as we commemorate the First Anniversary of our beloved husband, father and brother's passing into eternal life. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. On the final day, Thursday, July 11, Mass of Intention will be offered at 6p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church. Rosary will follow at 7p.m. at the family residence #193 Blas Street, Mangilao. Dinner will be served thereafter. Kindly join us. Si Yu'us Ma'ase, The Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 5, 2019
