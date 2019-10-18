Services
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Santa Barbara Church (upper level)
Dededo
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (upper level)
Dededo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose "Joe" Servino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose "Joe" Santos Servino


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose "Joe" Santos Servino Obituary
(Familian Supiano/Bibic) PE'77, MBA, CEM, CDSM, CBCP ~ Jose Santos Servino was born in Iriga City, Philippines on October 19, 1944. He formerly resided in Barrigada Heights, Guam and retired in Samar, Philippines. With his family by his side, he was called to the Lord on October 5, 2019 in Manila, Philippines… Memorial mass will be held at Santa Barbara Church (upper level), Dededo, Guam on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1pm. (Eulogy will be presented before mass at 12:30pm.) ere will be no viewing - mass only. A private memorial service will be held to bury †Joe's ashes in Samar, Philippines. Reception to follow across the church at the Senior Citizen Community Center.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.