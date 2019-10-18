|
|
(Familian Supiano/Bibic) PE'77, MBA, CEM, CDSM, CBCP ~ Jose Santos Servino was born in Iriga City, Philippines on October 19, 1944. He formerly resided in Barrigada Heights, Guam and retired in Samar, Philippines. With his family by his side, he was called to the Lord on October 5, 2019 in Manila, Philippines… Memorial mass will be held at Santa Barbara Church (upper level), Dededo, Guam on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1pm. (Eulogy will be presented before mass at 12:30pm.) ere will be no viewing - mass only. A private memorial service will be held to bury †Joe's ashes in Samar, Philippines. Reception to follow across the church at the Senior Citizen Community Center.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019