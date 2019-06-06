|
We, invite our families, relatives and friends to join us in prayers as we celebrate the first anniversary celebration of my beloved husband, our father, grandfather and great grand father's eternal life. Mass of Intentions will be offered at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. On the final day, Saturday, June 15, 2019, Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 am, followed by the Anniversary M ass at 11:00 am. Immediately after the Mass, we invite everyone to join us for lunch in the social hall. Kindly join us in prayers. Barbara Tenorio Balajadia & Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 6, 2019