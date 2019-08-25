Services
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
at the family residence
144 Santa Cruz Lane
Anigua
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
at the family residence
144 Santa Cruz Lane
Anigua
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
(March 23, 1935 - August 19, 2019) "Joe", Familian "Chana" formerly of Sinajana and a GPA retierr of Anigua, passed away peacefully at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving wife of 61 1/2 years and his nephews and nieces. Rosary is being prayed each evening at 8 p.m. at the family residence, 144 Santa Cruz Lane in Anigua. Last Respects for Jose will be held on Tuesday, August 27th from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
