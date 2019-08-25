|
(March 23, 1935 - August 19, 2019) "Joe", Familian "Chana" formerly of Sinajana and a GPA retierr of Anigua, passed away peacefully at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving wife of 61 1/2 years and his nephews and nieces. Rosary is being prayed each evening at 8 p.m. at the family residence, 144 Santa Cruz Lane in Anigua. Last Respects for Jose will be held on Tuesday, August 27th from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
