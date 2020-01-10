|
(July 7, 1943 to January 2, 2020) Lovingly known as "PITO" of Yona, was called to eternal life at the age of 76. Mass will be said at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona daily. Mass will be at 7:00am. Last day for mass will be January 10, 2020. Viewing: Family Viewing will be held at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills Yona, Friday, January 10, 2020. Last Respects may be paid on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9:00am – 11:30am, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00pm. Interment Services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020