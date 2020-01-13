Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica
Hagatna
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica
Hagatna
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Jose Quinene Cruz

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Dr. Jose Quinene Cruz Obituary
Familian "Anga" / "Tuba", of Barrigada Heights, formerly of Malesso, was called home by our heavenly Father on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Mass of Intentions and Rosaries are being held at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatna. Last respects for Dr. Cruz will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00am – 12:30pm at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatna. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Guam Endowment Foundation to establish the Dr. Jose Quinene Cruz Education Scholarship.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -