|
|
Familian "Anga" / "Tuba", of Barrigada Heights, formerly of Malesso, was called home by our heavenly Father on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Mass of Intentions and Rosaries are being held at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatna. Last respects for Dr. Cruz will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00am – 12:30pm at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatna. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Guam Endowment Foundation to establish the Dr. Jose Quinene Cruz Education Scholarship.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020