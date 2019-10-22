|
(March 19, 1932 - October 13, 2019) better known as "J R" of Maga' Mangilao, U.S. Air Force Veteran, Retired Director of Public Safety, Retired U.S. Marshal-Guam/NMI, Passed away at the age of 87 in Albany, Georgia. Mass of Intention is offered at 7:00 pm, followed by the Rosary at 7:30 pm at St. Jude Church in Sinajana and will end on Wednesday, October 23rd. Last respects may be paid on October 25, 2019, from 9:00 am to 12:30 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 1:00 pm. Interment will take place at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019