Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Jude Church
Sinajana
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Jude Church
Sinajana
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Santa Teresita Church
Mangilao
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Teresita Church
Mangilao
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Mariano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Ramon Mariano


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose Ramon Mariano Obituary
(March 19, 1932 - October 13, 2019) better known as "J R" of Maga' Mangilao, U.S. Air Force Veteran, Retired Director of Public Safety, Retired U.S. Marshal-Guam/NMI, Passed away at the age of 87 in Albany, Georgia. Mass of Intention is offered at 7:00 pm, followed by the Rosary at 7:30 pm at St. Jude Church in Sinajana and will end on Wednesday, October 23rd. Last respects may be paid on October 25, 2019, from 9:00 am to 12:30 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 1:00 pm. Interment will take place at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now