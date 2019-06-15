Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Saint Francis Catholic Church
Yona
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Francis Catholic Church
Yona
Jose Taitingfong Aguon


1938 - 2019
Jose Taitingfong Aguon Obituary
(November 7, 1938 - June 11, 2019) "Uncle Joe" - "Pepe", Familian "Aguon Manenggon" Of Manenggon - Yona, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 81. Rosary is being prayed each evening at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Last Respects for Jose will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 15, 2019
