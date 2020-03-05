Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church
Dededo
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Santa Barbara Church
Dededo
View Map

Joseline Hufana Echalico


1960 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseline Hufana Echalico Obituary
(March 19, 1960 - February 20, 2020) Of Dededo was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 59. Last respects for Joseline will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Windward Hills - Yona, where we will bid here farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -