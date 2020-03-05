|
(March 19, 1960 - February 20, 2020) Of Dededo was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 59. Last respects for Joseline will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Windward Hills - Yona, where we will bid here farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020