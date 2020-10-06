1/1
Joseph and Maria LaVille
1924 - 2020
Joseph Escotillo LaVille (September 21, 1924 - September 11, 2020) and Maria Ursula LaVille (October 13, 1927 - September 18, 2020) of Maina... To our beloved parents, grandparents, sister, brother, cousin, auntie, and uncle. We love you and miss you! We will see you again some day... Last respects may be paid on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 10:00 am -11:00 am at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina (12:30 pm). Interment will be at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua... As we bid farewell and a safe journey to their heavenly home, we will adhere to the current executive order and Public Health Safety restrictions and protocols that are in effect on October 10th; observing the use of face mask, social distancing, and limited occupancy. We welcome you to visit Joseph and Maria's Facebook page for live streaming of services.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Guam Memorial Park Chapel
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Purification Church
October 5, 2020
Thank you to all for your love and support. Due to the constantly changing PCOR status and covid restrictions, the most current information regarding funeral services, burial, and future [zoom] rosary dates will be posted on their memorial page on FaceBook -"In Memoriam - Maria and Joseph LaVille, Sr. Information about livestreaming service for the funeral Mass will also be posted on FB. We love you mom and dad! https://www.facebook.com/In-Memoriam-Maria-and-Joseph-LaVille-Sr-103236011530062/?view_public_for=103236011530062
LaVille Children
Family
October 5, 2020
Dad and Mom: God makes everything beautiful in His time! Forever and a day, miss you always! I love you and I will see you again! XxoO
Joni
Daughter
