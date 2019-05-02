Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
Windward Hills, Yona
(June 15, 1953 – April 01, 2019) Joseph was called home by our "Heavenly Father" at the age of 65 years in Lake Elsinore, California. Last Respects and Public Viewing for Joseph Anthony Tudela will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo from 9:00am to 12:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00pm. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona where we will bid him farewell.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 2, 2019
